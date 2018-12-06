Medical Simulation Market Size Worth $5.25 Billion by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, December 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global healthcare/medical simulation market size is estimated to reach USD 5.25 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., rising at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements, spiraling demand for minimally invasive treatment procedures, and increasing focus on patient safety are providing a fillip to the market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )

Patient safety is one of the rising concerns in the healthcare industry due to increasing death rate from medical errors. For instance, as per a study published in 2016 by patient safety researchers in the British Medical Journal, medical errors in hospitals and other healthcare facilities are reported to be the 3rd leading cause of deaths in the U.S. Simulation provides opportunity to sharpen skills and develop expertise for safe and reliable system performance. High risk situations in military and aviation operations require specialized and polished skills for handling emergency situations. Thus, simulated settings help practitioners learn from mistakes by avoiding harm caused to patients. Therefore, growing focus on patient safety is expected to drive the healthcare simulation market.

Moreover, simulation-based medical learning and training can be valuable in clinical practice. These processes and systems can offer safe and controlled circumstances in which a problem-based learning is encouraged. Such factors are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use, By Products & Services (Anatomical Models, Web-based Simulators, Simulation Software), and Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2026"at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-healthcare-simulation-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

On the basis of products and services, healthcare anatomical models are projected to dominate the healthcare simulation market throughout the forecast horizon. The segment is mainly driven by its wide range of applications in the research & manufacturing industry for conducting trials and in the medical device industry for finalizing designs, processes, or systems.

The hospitals segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the same period. Medical/healthcare simulation plays an important role in preventing the overall risk of medical error recalls in dental clinics and hospitals.

North America dominated the market in 2017, with a share of more than 40.0%, owing to rise in medical training institutes and number of hospitals, which are focusing on standardizing their teaching practices and taking efforts to reduce risk to patient safety

dominated the market in 2017, with a share of more than 40.0%, owing to rise in medical training institutes and number of hospitals, which are focusing on standardizing their teaching practices and taking efforts to reduce risk to patient safety Some of the key companies present in the healthcare simulation market are Canadian Aviation Electronics, Ltd.; Laerdal Medical AS; GMentice AB; Simulab Corporation; Simulaids, Inc.; and Surgical Science Sweden AB.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Operating Room Equipment Market - The global operating room equipment market size was valued at USD 26.24 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow with CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.



The global operating room equipment market size was valued at in 2016 and is projected to grow with CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Vaccine Delivery Devices Market - The global vaccine delivery devices market size was valued at USD 3.33 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.



The global vaccine delivery devices market size was valued at in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Smart Medical Devices Market - The global smart medical devices market was valued USD 3.58 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 24.46 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 24.0% over the forecast period.



The global smart medical devices market was valued in 2016 and is expected to reach by 2025 at a CAGR of 24.0% over the forecast period. Patient Temperature Management Market- The Global patient temperature management market was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2016.

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical simulation market report on the basis of products & services, end-use, and region:

Healthcare/Medical Simulation Products & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Healthcare Anatomical Models Patient Simulators Task Trainers Interventional/Surgical Simulators Endovascular Simulators Ultrasound Simulators Dental Simulators Eye Simulators

Web Based Simulators

Healthcare Simulation Software

Simulation Training Services

Healthcare/Medical Simulation End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Academic Institutes

Hospitals

Military Organizations

Research

Healthcare/Medical Simulation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany

Asia Pacific Japan China

Latin America Brazil Mexico

MEA South Africa



Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database,Grand View Compass, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com