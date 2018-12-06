SimCorp A/S: Asian investment company selects SimCorp Dimension as its new front-to-back investment management solution

Company announcement no. 13

SimCorp announces that it has signed a very large 8-year subscription license agreement with an Asian investment company, for the use of SimCorp Dimension.

The investment company will use SimCorp Dimension across front, middle and back office, including the investment book of record. The system will be supported by SimCorp's suite of managed services as part of a cloud-based delivery model.

The realization of the total contract value is subject to successful completion of milestones in the initial term of the contract. Consequently, only a smaller proportion of the license revenue can be recognized in 2018, while the majority of the license revenue is expected to be recognized in Q2 2019.

Klaus Holse, CEO at SimCorp comments: "We are proud to welcome another new APAC client to SimCorp's client community. This agreement is an important step in further strengthening our position in the region, where we have now signed five new clients since 2016."

SimCorp provides integrated, best-in-class investment management solutions (http://bit.ly/1Vv1QUw) to the world's leading asset managers, fund managers, asset servicers, pension and insurance funds, wealth managers, and sovereign wealth funds. Whether deployed on premise or as a service, its core system, SimCorp Dimension, supports the entire investment value chain and range of instruments, all based on a market-leading IBOR (http://bit.ly/20xajKh). SimCorp invests more approximately 20% of its annual revenue in R&D, helping clients develop their business and stay ahead of ever-changing industry demands. Listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen, SimCorp is a global company, regionally covering all of Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.simcorp.com (http://www.simcorp.com/).

