Mr Green is the Rising Star in Sports Betting 2018

Mr Green has been awarded Rising Star in Sports Betting 2018 at the annual SBC Awards in London.

Mr Green launched its first Sportsbook in 2016 and has since then focused on offering a unique player experience. New, smart, and intuitive widgets have been added throughout 2018 making it more fun to play and easier to find favourite sports and teams.

Mr Green's unique sportsbook experience is appreciated by the customers and in the third quarter 2018 revenue from the sportsbook increased by 375 per cent compared to the same quarter the previous year.

Innovation and differentiation are key elements of our strategy, says Per Norman, CEO of MRG. This prestigious award is a proof of our capabilities to innovate and differentiate in order to deliver a superior experience.

At the SBC event, Mr Green was also highly commended for its Green Gaming focus. Mr Green's Sports players are now also benefitting from its unique Green Gaming predictive tool. The Green Gaming tool is based on a data driven algorithm combined with a player self-assessment test and presents each individual player's risk level in a transparent way. Based on the identified risk level, Mr Green tailor its communication towards each player making sure sales messages and Green Gaming communication is served in a responsible way.

MRG is a fast-growing, innovative iGaming Group with operations in 13 markets. MRG offers a superior experience in a Green Gaming environment. MRG was founded in 2007 and operates the iGaming sites Mr Green, Redbet, 11.lv, Winning Room, Bertil, MamaMiaBingo, BingoSjov and BingoSlottet. The Group had a turnover of SEK 1,192.0 million in 2017 and has over 370 employees. MRG has gaming licenses in Denmark, Italy, Latvia, Malta, the UK, and Sportsbook license in Ireland. MRG is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Mid Cap segment under the name Mr Green & Co AB (ticker MRG). Read more at www.mrggroup.com.

