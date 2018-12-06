Azelio Announces the Outcome of the Offering - Trading on NASDAQ First North Expected to Start on Monday December 10, 2018

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Azelio AB (publ) ("Azelio" or the "Company"), hereby announces the outcome of the offering to subscribe for shares in the Company in connection with the listing of the Company's shares on NASDAQ First North (the "Offering"). The Offering attracted strong interest, both from Swedish and international institutional investors as well as from the general public in Sweden, despite recent difficult stock market in Sweden and internationally.

The Offering in brief:

The Offering provides Azelio with gross proceeds of approximately SEK 242 million . The Company receives approximately SEK 216 million after transaction expenses of approximately SEK 26 million , which along with the Company's existing funds is sufficient working capital to finance the Company's business plan over the coming 12-month period.

. The Company receives approximately after transaction expenses of approximately , which along with the Company's existing funds is sufficient working capital to finance the Company's business plan over the coming 12-month period. 11,000,000 newly issued shares were sold in the Offering, corresponding to approximately 26 percent of the outstanding shares and votes after the Offering.

In addition, in order to cover overallotment, the Company has committed to, upon Pareto Securities' request, issue a maximum of an additional 1,650,000 new shares in the Company, corresponding to a maximum of 15 percent of the shares included in the Offering (the "Overallotment Option" ).

). If the Overallotment Option is fully exercised, a maximum of 12,650,000 shares will be sold in the Offering, corresponding to approximately 29 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company after the Offering, providing the Company with additional approximately SEK 36 million .

. The share issue will thus render proceeds of SEK 242 -278 million to the Company before transaction expenses, depending on the extent to which the Overallotment Option is exercised.

-278 million to the Company before transaction expenses, depending on the extent to which the Overallotment Option is exercised. The total number of shares in the Company following the Offering will amount to 42,347,495 if the Overallotment Option is not exercised and 43,997,495 if the Overallotment Option is fully exercised.

The price in the Offering was, as communicated earlier, SEK 22 per share, corresponding to a total market value of the outstanding shares in the Company after the Offering of approximately SEK 932 million if the Overallotment Option is not exercised and approximately SEK 968 million if the Overallotment Option is fully exercised.

per share, corresponding to a total market value of the outstanding shares in the Company after the Offering of approximately if the Overallotment Option is not exercised and approximately if the Overallotment Option is fully exercised. Immediately following the Offering, provided that the Overallotment Option is fully exercised, Azelio's largest shareholders will be Kent Janér directly, through Blue Marlin AB and with related parties (25.8 percent of the total number of shares in Azelio), Thames Trust with Trustee Tower Bridge Fiduciary Ltd (6.9 percent) and Back in Black Capital Ltd (6.8 percent).

Swedish and international institutional investors as well as existing shareholders, including persons of the Company's board of directors and management, have subscribed for shares in the Offering, including Alfred Berg Kapitalförvaltning AB, Back in Black Capital Ltd, Kent Janér through Blue Marlin AB, Byggmästare Anders J Ahlström Holding AB and LMK Venture Partners AB.

Through the Offering, Azelio has received approximately 2,200 new shareholders.

Azelio has applied for listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm . Expected first day of trading for Azelio's shares is December 10, 2018 under the ticker "AZELIO" (ISIN code: SE0011973940). The settlement date occurs on the same day as the first day of trading.

Jonas Eklind, CEO, comments:

"We are very happy about the interest shown for Azelio in connection with the new share issue, both from institutional investors, the public and from existing shareholders. I welcome all new shareholders to the company and look forward to continuing the development to industrialize the company's system and to offer our customer electricity generation based on solar power around the clock, at a very attractive price."

Bo Dankis, Chairman of the Board, comments:

"Through the new share issue and the listing, we have very good prospects for continuing the market launch of a product that solves one of the major challenges in the energy market - long-term storage of renewable energy at a competitive price. On behalf of the board I would now like to welcome all new shareholders, such as strong institutional investors and the general public in Sweden."

About Azelio AB (publ)

Azelio is a technology company that offers a system of Stirling engine-based concentrated solar power with thermal energy storage that enables electricity production around the clock. The Company has its head office in Gothenburg, Sweden, with production in Uddevalla and a development center in Gothenburg and Åmål, as well as a sales office in Beijing, China and a representative office in Madrid, Spain. As of September 30, 2018, the Company had 75 employees.

Azelio's technology and development

The Company's Stirling engine is commercially applied, having accumulated over two million operating hours and 172 installations globally, while the subsystem for thermal energy storage has been validated in demonstration plant in June 2018, but has not yet been commercially applied. Over the period 2018-2020 the Company will focus on the industrialization of the system's design, construction and production. In the fourth quarter 2019 three systems in a verification project will be installed in Morocco jointly with the state-controlled Masen. From 2020 onwards, another 8-16 systems are expected to be installed in commercial projects, with volume production expected from 2021.

Azelio's market and customers

The technology is well suited for areas that today lack access to a power grid or have no reliable power grids. The Company assesses that Azelio's solution can be used to accelerate the rollout of electricity to the approximately one billion people around the sun belt who currently have no access to reliable electricity. The Company intends to sell its system to EPC-contractors which then install the system for the end customer. Future end customers may for instance be energy-intensive customers such as mining industry, cement industry and process industry.

Advisors

Pareto Securities is the Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner, Vinge is the legal advisor to Azelio and Pareto Securities.

This is information that Azelio AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication at 11:00 CET on December 6, 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Jonas Eklind, CEO, Azelio

Telephone: +46-709-40-35-80

E-mail: jonas.eklind@azelio.com



Kennet Lundberg, CFO, Azelio

Telephone: +46-705-24-47-79

E-mail: kennet.lundberg@azelio.com

