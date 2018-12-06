The "Cinema Industry Research: Central Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The financial crisis and demands of digitisation created big challenges for Central European cinema markets but admissions and box office have been growing strongly since 2015.
Recent consolidation has left some of these markets short of competition, meaning new entrants cannot be ruled out.
This report looks at the current industry landscape and the main players, and offers forecasts for the next five years.
Companies Featured
- CineMAX
- CineStar
- Cineworld
- Helios
- Vue
Key Topics Covered
1. Czech Republic
- Films
- Distribution
- Taxes
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Cineworld
- CineStar
- Forecasts
2. Hungary
- Films and Distribution
- Companies
- Cineworld
- Forecasts
3. Poland
- Films and Distribution
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Cineworld
- Vue
- Helios
- Forecasts
4. Romania
- Films
- Distribution
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Cineworld
- Forecasts
5. Slovakia
- Films and Distribution
- Cinemas
- Companies
- CineMAX
- Cineworld
- Forecasts
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2r6m6p/2018_cinema?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181206005329/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Film and Motion Picture