Advantego Corporation: Addition of John Gillotti Jr. Expands Advantego's Digital Communications Marketing Team

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2018 / Advantego Corporation (OTCQB: ADGO) today named John J. Gillotti Jr. ,52, Director of Sales and Marketing for the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Advantego Communications, Inc. in Henderson, NV. This appointment will provide Advantego Communications with dedicated leadership to grow revenues and increase market share of its digital communications breadth of products.

'John was instrumental in our first beta test with Advantego TV product Event360 back in March," according to Advantego CEO Robert W. (Rob) Ferguson. 'The results from this test and John's involvement provided beneficial insights into the recent Event360,' he said.

Ferguson also said: 'Since consolidating operational responsibilities and eliminating our Chief Revenue Officer position, this was an opportune time to expand our marketing team. I am very optimistic of an immediate impact on sales and marketing of our digital communications products. John's leadership will allow us to market, distribute and scale more efficiently with the specific focus on our digital communication products. He will oversee Advantego Business Listings, Advantego TV, GuestView, Event360 and eLobby as well as contribute to the sales and marketing efforts of products being designed for the audiological market.'

Gillotti has been a marketing consultant to Advantego since early January of this year and will now apply his research and strategic planning during this period to tasks as a member of corporate team.

Prior to joining Advantego, he spent three years in sales, marketing and project management for global furniture manufacturer Haworth Inc., where he oversaw development and delivery for facilities in North America, Asia, Europe and the Mid-East. He also served as a district manager in Los Angeles for approximately three years with noted office furniture designer, manufacturer and marketer Knoll. For the previous 10 years, Gillotti owned an independent manufacturer's representative firm whose employees sold furniture and equipment for companies specializing in health care. His company customers included nearly all major healthcare delivery facilities throughout California, including Los Angeles-based Cedars Sinai, UCLA and Kaiser Permanente.

Gillotti is active in the San Juan Capistrano, CA community since he and his family redeveloped and opened the Mission Grill restaurant there. Mission Grill was named Business of the Year two years after opening their doors in that community. He has served four years on the Board of the local Chamber of Commerce including Chair for the last two years, was selected by the Mayor to be part of two major economic development committees and is the co-host for three years of a weekly Town Hall meeting.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in management from the University of Northern Iowa.

'This relationship with Advantego is extremely exciting; and when focusing the Company's capabilities in a specific direction, the sales opportunities are immense,' Gillotti said. 'We have prioritized a distribution plan for these products and created aggressive goals going into 2019,' he pointed out.

Gillotti added: 'Each product line has stand-alone capability that can quickly be self-sustaining and readily scalable. We have identified new networks and strategic partners that will maximize our growth and distribution of existing products. As new products come online, we will select the best strategic partner to ensure optimal results for the growth of the company.'

About Advantego Corporation

Advantego Corporation (OTCQB: ADGO) designs, develops and delivers digital communications and enterprise software solutions as a specialized Business Process as a Service (BPaaS). The Company's products and services are developed by its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Advantego Technologies Inc., which leverages its proprietary 'Intelligent Solution Platform'. This platform combines existing data and systems and integrates 'best in class', third-party technologies to provide a comprehensive, managed solution that are targeted to significantly enhance internal operations and marketing efficiency. These elite, custom business solutions are available to large enterprises, affiliate networks and franchise operators as all-inclusive, managed bundled services. The Company also offers a variety of stand-alone products specific to targeted industries. Website: www.advantego.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act. As a general matter, forward-looking statements may reflect our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business.

These statements may be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expects", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "believes", "outlook' and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon our historical performance, current plans, estimates, expectations and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. The inclusion of this forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: our business and investment strategy; our projected operating results; estimates relating to our ability to make distributions to our stockholders in the future and economic trends.

