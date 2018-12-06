THE CHINESE YOUTH Hanikezi Sang "A Dream to Dunhuang" and Drove China to Euphoria

BEIJING, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the premiere of THE CHINESE YOUTH, a new variety show produced by iQIYI, one of China's top 3 video-streaming websites, caused heated discussions amongst Chinese netizens. One participant on the show, a girl named Hanikezi, won avid acclaim with her attractive appearance and breathtakingly stunning interpretation of the dance "A Dream to Dunhuang". Fervent discussions sent the tag HanikeziIsSoBeautiful# trending across all major social media platforms in China. People went euphoric, sharing their appreciation for the girl everywhere, essentially taking over many of the device screens connected to the Internet.

THE CHINESE YOUTH gathered 20 exceptional youngsters to display the beauty of China's traditional culture. On the show, they play Chinese folk instruments, interpret Chinese classical dance, sing traditional style songs, and deliver staged performances that highlight China-style.

In the first episode of the show, Liu Feng from the National Academy of Chinese Theatre Arts sang the song "Beijing Youth", which he accompanied with the sanxian, a traditional Chinese instrument. The lyrics incorporated several landmarks of Beijing and were heavily infused with the Beijing regional dialect and style. Listening to it makes one feel like one's truly standing in a Beijing "hutong" (alley). The act received wide praise after the broadcast.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/794045/THE_CHINESE_YOUTH_show.jpg