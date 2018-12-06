Collaborative Approach Delivers Integrated Trading Solutions and Asset Servicing Expertise to Leading Asset Manager

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced that it has been selected by Mobius Capital Partners, the emerging and frontier markets investment manager, to provide a range of asset servicing and Integrated Trading Solutions to support the firm's London-listed Mobius Investment Trust (MMIT.L) and Luxembourg Société d'Investissement Capital Variable (SICAV), the Mobius Emerging Markets Fund.

Dr. Mark Mobius, founder partner of Mobius Capital Partners said, "Northern Trust has worked closely with us for a number of months as we launched two separate vehicles accessing our single governance orientated strategy. Together, we have built a collaborative relationship, leveraging their innovative consultative solutions. Northern Trust's Integrated Trading Solutions delivers an immediate capability to address some of the significant challenges that MiFID II is posing to asset managers."

Northern Trust will provide depositary, custody, fund accounting and foreign exchange (FX) services to the investment trust, and fund administration to the SICAV. Investors in both vehicles will benefit from Northern Trust's recently launched Integrated Trading Solutions, an advanced front-to-back office outsourced trading service.

"Mobius Capital Partners has successfully launched both a closed and open-ended fund this year and we're thrilled to be working with an asset manager that has such a strong commitment to improving Environmental Social Governance standards in emerging and frontier markets," said Clive Bellows, head of Global Fund Services for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Northern Trust. "We work with and support our clients with a range of solutions to suit their individual needs and requirements. Mobius Capital Partners will benefit from Northern Trust's wealth of experience, leading technology applications, regulatory, compliance and middle office support."

"To remain competitive in today's increasingly regulated environment, asset managers need to drive efficiency at all points within the trade lifecycle," said Guy Gibson, head of Institutional Brokerage for EMEA & Asia-Pacific at Northern Trust. "By outsourcing their end-to-end trading needs to Northern Trust, Mobius Capital Partners will reduce the cost of execution, reduce risk and improve regulatory compliance."

Institutional Brokerage is part of Northern Trust Capital Markets which provides foreign exchange, securities lending and transition management services. It forms part of Northern Trust's Corporate Institutional Services business a leading provider of asset servicing, fund administration and middle office solutions to institutional asset managers and asset owners around the globe.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in 19 states and Washington, D.C., and 23 international locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2018, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.8 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.1 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.

