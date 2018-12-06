Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 05-December-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 363.54p INCLUDING current year revenue 367.42p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 359.17p INCLUDING current year revenue 363.05p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---