

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) announced, for 2019, the company is targeting revenues of $18 billion or more, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 10% over 2018 guidance. EBITDA before special items is targeted to grow by approximately 30% over 2018 guidance to a range of $1.65 billion to $1.80 billion, while EBIT before special items is targeted to increase by approximately 20% over 2018 guidance to a range of $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion. On a normalized basis, before one-time items, Bombardier estimates free cash flow in a range of $250 million to $500 million for 2019.



Bombardier also reaffirmed its 2020 objectives of revenues in excess of $20 billion, EBITDA before special items over $2.25 billion, EBIT before special items over $1.6 billion and free cash flow between $750 million and $1 billion.



