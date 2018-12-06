Global Titanium Dioxide Market 2018 Analysis, Growth, Demand and Forecasts to 2023

PUNE, India, December 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports adds the analysis of Global Titanium Dioxide Market Research Report to its online research library. The report analyses the Titanium Dioxide Market Analysis By Applications (Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Paper & Pulp and Others). The report assesses the Titanium Dioxide Market for the Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, China, Japan and India) for the actual period of 2013-2017 and for the forecast period of 2018-2023.

This research report, "Global Titanium Dioxide Market: Analysis By Applications (Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Paper Pulp and Others), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)", the global market value of Titanium Dioxide is projected to display a steady growth represented by a CAGR of 9% during 2018 - 2023.

Company Analysis -

Chemours

Huntsman

Kronos

Tronox

Venator

Argex Titanium Inc.

Lomon Billion

The titanium dioxide industry is characterized by moderate growth in demand and constrained supply. In this situation, the companies are expanding production capacities and also the prices of titanium dioxide is likely to see sustained growth. The paints & coatings segment witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and expected to grow in the forecast period with increasing demand of paints in automotive & construction sector. Amongst the regions, APAC accounts for the largest regional share, by value in global market in 2017. Additionally, APAC will remain to be a growing region in the forecasted period, 2018-2023 as rising construction sites along with growing application of titanium dioxide in rechargeable batteries, solar cells etc. The use of titanium dioxide in cosmetic industry is also a positive indicator for the growth of the titanium dioxide market due to its application in skincare and makeup products. It is used as a thickener and pigment for creams, and in sunscreen products owing to its transparent and UV absorption characteristics.

The report titled "Global Titanium Dioxide Market: Analysis By Applications (Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Paper Pulp and Others), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)" has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Titanium dioxide Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global titanium dioxide market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Titanium Dioxide Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Global Titanium Dioxide Market - By value, By Volume (Sizing, Growth, Forecast)

By Application - Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Paper & Pulp and Others

Regional Markets -North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Titanium Dioxide Market - By value (Sizing, Growth, Forecast)

By Application - Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Paper & Pulp and Others

Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, China, Japan and India

Titanium Dioxide Market - By value (Sizing, Growth, Forecast)

By Application - Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Paper & Pulp and Others

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendation

4. Titanium Dioxide Product Outlook

5. Global Titanium Dioxide Market: Growth and Forecast

6. Global Titanium Dioxide Market: By Applications

7. Global Titanium Dioxide Market: Regional Analysis

8. North America Titanium Dioxide Market: Growth and Forecast

9. Europe Titanium Dioxide Market: Growth and Forecast

10. APAC Titanium Dioxide Market: Growth and Forecast

11. ROW Titanium Dioxide Market: Growth and Forecast

12. Global Titanium Dioxide Polymer Market Dynamics

13. Market Share of Leading Companies

14. Company Profiles

Another related report Global and Chinese Titanium Dioxide (CAS 13463-67-7) Industry, 2018 Market Research Report provides key statistics on the market status of the Titanium Dioxide (CAS 13463-67-7) manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail.

The companies include: Chemours, Huntsman Corporation, Cristal, Kronos, Tronox, ISK, Lomon, Henan Billions Chemicals, Shandong Doguide Group, Tayca and others.

