Invstr Launches Fantasy Finance Investment Game as Winning Alternative to Fantasy Sports Craze

Invstr, the investing app inspiring the next wave of investors, announces a new innovative Fantasy Finance investment game, offering an exciting alternative to the world of fantasy sports.

Invstr's Fantasy Finance combines the strategy, guile and excitement of fantasy sports with the buzz of the market. Just as fantasy football fans can build a team and guide them to victory, Fantasy Finance players on Invstr can pick stocks, grow their fantasy investment portfolio, climb the leaderboard and claim real-world prizes.

Invstr users will now be able to compete against other investors in the Invstr Fantasy League and compete for prizes, which include cash vouchers to make investments in real world stocks on Invstr's integrated brokerage platform. Just like in fantasy sports, Invstr players can create their own private leagues for their friends, investment clubs, school, university or work colleagues.

The game, available to both free and premium users of the Invstr app, rewards players as they progress. When users hit key performance and engagement milestones, they will gain points and badges and unlock extra features, with more rewards in the pipeline.

The new format will encourage players to sharpen their investment skills and beat their friends to the top of the Invstr league table. And while fantasy sport is played for fun, Fantasy Finance is more than a game. It nurtures and develops players' understanding of the financial markets via enjoyable, intuitive, and strategic gameplay.

Kerim Derhalli, founder and CEO of Invstr: "Fantasy sports is a hugely popular blend of social interaction and competition and we're tapping straight into that appeal. By playing Fantasy Finance, players learn the key principles of investing, including the importance of diversification and maintaining a balanced approach to portfolio management."

"Our aim is to open up finance to people who may never have considered investing as an option before, and give them the tools to test their skills in a risk-free environment. Ultimately we want our users to be prepared for the transition to a real investment portfolio."

Players create and manage a fantasy $1 million portfolio and must make the right market moves to get the most out of their investments. The ultimate goal is to achieve the highest returns and claim the top monthly prizes.

For more experienced investors, the game provides ample opportunity to experiment with global stocks, commodities and 23 cryptocurrencies to create unique portfolios in a risk-free setting.

About Invstr Ltd.

Invstr is a technology company based in London, UK, with offices in Istanbul, Turkey.

Through its award-winning smartphone app, Invstr is determined to democratize finance. Founded by Kerim Derhalli in 2013, the app combines fun, learning, and competition to break down barriers and help users become better, more confident investors.

Invstr won Fintech Innovator of the Year at the UK Business Tech Awards 2018, and Fintech Founder of the Year at the BMW i UK Tech Founder Awards 2018.

The Invstr app is available for both Android and iOS devices, and can be downloaded in the App Store and on Google Play.

