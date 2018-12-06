As from December 7, 2018, subscription rights (TR) issued by Saxlund Group AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until December, 19, 2018. Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: SAXG TR ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012011765 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 164664 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------- As from December 7, 2018, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Saxlund Group AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: SAXG BTA ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012011773 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 164665 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB.For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on 08-463 8000.