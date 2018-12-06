

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) announced that CEO Charles Stanley has elected to retire from the company, effective January 14, 2019. The board has named Timothy Cutt as QEP's President and CEO, effective January 15, 2019. The board also announced it will separate the roles of Chairman and CEO and that Lead Independent Director David Trice has been named to succeed Stanley as Chairman of the board.



Cutt has 35 years of oil and gas experience - from ExxonMobil, where he served as President of ExxonMobil de Venezuela SA and President of Hibernia Management and Development Company, to BHP Billiton Ltd., where he served as the President of Petroleum from July 2013 through February 2016. Most recently, he served as the CEO at Cobalt International Energy, Inc.



