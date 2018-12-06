SpendEdge, a well-known procurement intelligence solution provider, has announced the completion of their latest financial risk assessment study for a construction industry company. The client is one of the largest construction firms, with over 50,000+ employees working on various projects around the world. With increasing material costs and dwindling talent pools, construction industry companies are grappling with serious challenges. The client realized the need to stay prepared to act quickly to the rising challenges and unexpected financial risks. Moreover, by leveraging a financial risk assessment strategy, the company wanted to forecast potential problem areas and avoid losing capital in the case a risk occurred.

Financial risk analysis looks at a company's problems it could potentially encounter in daily operations. When changes in financial markets, legal liabilities, or even manmade disasters occur, business operations can be disrupted. Thus, proactively managing the business and financial risks will help you sustain business growth.

With the help of SpendEdge's financial risk assessment strategy, the construction industry client was able to identify, measure, monitor and mitigate risks to their financial status. This helped them to forecast potential problem areas and predict opportunities to act quickly and stay ahead of the financial market trend. Moreover, by leveraging a financial risk assessment strategy, the client was able to make adjustments to their marketing and promotional campaigns, which subsequently resulted in revenue growth.

SpendEdge's financial risk assessment engagement helped the client to:

Measure potential outcomes of a risk and avoid capital loss

Develop a customized financial risk assessment template

The financial risk assessment engagement also offered predictive insights on:

Preventing risks and developing cost-cutting strategies to mitigate the damage caused by revenue losses

Making smart business decisions and avoiding financial issues

