

SAINT PAUL - Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) revealed a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $28.87 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $40.24 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Patterson Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $36.30 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $1.40 billion from $1.39 billion last year.



Patterson Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $36.30 Mln. vs. $47.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.39 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q2): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.39 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.40 to $1.50



