SponsorsOne Inc.: SponsorsOne Signs "Schoen by You" to Brand Development Agreement

WATERLOO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2018 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE: SPO) (Frankfurt: 5SO) the company that makes small brands BIG by building large, engaged and authentic communities that buy and support the Brands they love, is pleased to announce it has entered into a Brand Development Agreement with Schoen by Yu (www.schoenbyyu.com). Under the agreement, SponsorsOne will develop the Schoen story, produce engaging content for social media and launch in North America utilizing SponsorsOne's unique and patented storytelling and micro-influencer platform and user reward system, SponsorCoin.

"Lindsey Schoen is a great story," said John Strauss, Creative Director, Sponsors One Media. "From denim jean fit model to young mom and entrepreneur, Lindsey has overcome tremendous challenges to design and succeeded in offering a great product resulting in rave reviews from Elle, Glamour and Vogue magazines."

"I started with an idea, a minimal budget and that budget included zero money for marketing," added Lindsey Schoen, Founder, and CEO. "SponsorsOne has offered me the creative talent and technological support to grow with no upfront fees. They believe in me and will share in my success as Schoen by Yu grows to its full potential."

About Schoen by Yu.:

Our motto is "Denim for Living," and our customers say it all:

It's a fact that when you find the perfect jeans, you hang onto them tightly with white knuckles, and you never let it go. I've finally found my dream denim with Schoen by Yu. They stretch where they need to, and they are tailored to perfection for every size. Get ready to say 'I told ya so' a lot once all of your friends find out about these pants! Jenna Loomer - E! News Editor

I have them in every style and every color. People are constantly stopping me at the office, at my kids' school, or even walking down the street to ask me where I got them. I really don't wear any other jeans at this point. Krista Moatz - EVP of Popsugar.com

Schoen by Yu makes my favorite jeans hands down. I can't get enough and literally own multiple pairs of the exact same jeans. The most flattering jeans I own, plus they are comfortable and functional for work. Kelley Baker - Celebrity Brow Artist

We're also obsessed with all the denim options from Schoen by Yu. Finding your dream pair of jeans is a tricky business, but we're happy to announce we have! Emily Popp - E! News Editor

About SponsorsOne:

SponsorsOne is the leader in the next evolution of digital marketing through storytelling and digital-commerce with the SponsorCoin platform and its highly scalable digital - smart contract based digital-currency. Combined, this allows Brands to build and manage exclusive and highly engaged communities of micro-influencers within the social realm. The SponsorCoin platform provides for data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect to their customers and to compensate the consumer for authentic engagement using the SponsorCoin digital currency. SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services in which their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far higher ROI than current social media advertising methods.

