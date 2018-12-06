Lionel Reina's appointment is a signal of the company's ambitions as it moves into the next phase of its development

APO Group (www.apo-opa.com), the leading media relations consultancy and press release distribution service in Africa and the Middle East, today announced the appointment of Lionel Reina as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Picture of Lionel Reina: https://bit.ly/2BK9fhX

Founder and 100% owner of APO Group, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, 43, will become Chairman. His focus will be on delivering high-level counsel for APO Group clients and developing his own investment fund dedicated to Africa.

Lionel Reina has over 25 years of senior management experience and has a strong history of providing effective leadership and delivering significant growth.

From 2003 to 2012, he was Vice President and General Manager for Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Orange Business Services, the B2B division of French telecoms company Orange a remit that covered more than 80 countries. He was made General Delegate and Chairman of the Board of Orange Business Saudi Arabia in 2012.

In 2013, Lionel Reina was appointed Middle East Director in the Gulf region for Accenture. More recently, he was Managing Director Benelux for Damovo which was acquired by Eli Global in July 2018.

In 2011, Lionel Reina was named as one of the Top 10 networking senior executives on the coveted 'Power List' compiled by Network Middle East Magazine.

The appointment was acknowledged with a photo of Lionel Reina displayed on the NASDAQ Tower in New York's Time Square. The NASDAQ Tower is considered the most visible LED video display in Times Square and is one of the most valuable advertising spaces in the world. APO Group has been in a strategic partnership with NASDAQ OMX's GlobeNewswire since 2014.

Picture of Lionel Reina on the Nasdaq Tower: https://bit.ly/2KQwNEZ

As CEO of APO Group, the 50-year-old assumes operational responsibility for all aspects of the business and will look to grow its portfolio of clients and continue its international expansion and digital transformation building on the company's extraordinary successes over the last 11 years.

Lionel Reina's appointment is a signal of the company's ambitions as it moves into the next phase of its development.

Since its formation in 2007, APO Group has quickly become the most influential and reputable media relations consulting firm in Africa and the Middle East through its pioneering press release distribution and innovative monitoring solutions. Its global advisory services allow organizations from all over the world to harness the potential of media by developing strategic communications plans that help to build positive connections with key audiences.

APO Group can count Facebook, Hilton and PwC among more than 300 prestigious clients and 57 of the biggest global PR agencies regularly rely on APO Group's media expertise to increase their clients' exposure.

APO Group has built strategic partnerships with Bloomberg, Getty Images, CNBC Africa and many other international media organizations, and is also the main Official Sponsor of World Rugby's African association, Rugby Africa.

"This is the right time for APO Group to bring in a professional CEO as we continue to grow," said Pompigne-Mognard, Chairman, APO Group. "Lionel has a fantastic track record in helping companies scale up quickly and break new ground. I have known Lionel for many years, and from the moment I decided to change my role, I was certain he was the right person to help change the narrative of APO Group and move us forward to the next level and beyond."

"This is a great opportunity and I want to personally thank Nicolas for the trust he has placed in me," said Lionel Reina, Chief Executive Officer, APO Group. "I've been following the progress of APO Group for years and been hugely impressed by their approach to innovation and willingness to stay ahead of the competition. I want to ensure we keep our strong customer focus and build on our reputation as a global consultancy with unique experience and relationships across the media landscape."

Biography of Lionel Reina: https://bit.ly/2rfNuQW

Biography of Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard: https://bit.ly/2KI3Xq1

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BijmMLyNzS8

--Ends--

About APO Group

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.apo-opa.com) is the leading media relations consultancy and press release distribution service in Africa and the Middle East. We assist private and public organizations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries. As trusted partner, our role is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organizations to produce a real and measurable impact in Africa and the Middle East and outside the regional frontiers. The trust and recognition that have been granted to APO Group by global and multinational companies, governments and NGOs inspires us to continuously enhance our value proposition within Africa Middle East to better cater to our clients' needs. Among our prestigious clients: Facebook, Dangote Group, GE, Uber, Microsoft, Nokia, PwC, DHL, Marriott Group, Samsung, Hilton, Total, Merck, Société Générale, L'Oréal, Philips, Ernst Young, Orange, Government of Dubai, Siemens, Greenpeace, Rotary, Al Jazzera, Western Union, Accor Hotels, McKinsey Company, Heineken, Ericsson ...

Headquarters: Lausanne, Switzerland Offices in Senegal, Dubai and Hong Kong

