

SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) on Thursday reaffirmed its fiscal 2019 guidance for earnings in the range of $0.84 to $0.94 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.50 per share.



The adjusted earnings guidance excludes $0.33 per share of deal amortization expenses and $0.22 per share of legal reserve costs.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.43 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



