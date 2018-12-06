

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) reported that the company has invested more than $575 million in its Austin wireless and wired networks during 2015-2017. These investments boost reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and businesses. In 2017, AT&T made 253 wireless network upgrades in the Austin area.



'AT&T is working hard to invest in Austin to ensure area consumers and businesses are able to benefit from the promise of the next wave of communications technology to power growth and innovation,' said Leslie Ward, president, AT&T Texas.



The AT&T LTE network now covers more than 400 million people in North America. In 2017, AT&T made 222 LTE network upgrades in the Austin area.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX