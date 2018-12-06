CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd - Half-year Report

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today i.e. November 13, 2018 has inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results, Segment-Wise Financial Report and Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company, both on standalone as well as consolidated basis, for the 2nd quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018 ('Financial Results') as recommended by the Risk and Audit Committee of the Company.



A copy of the Financial Results alongwith the Limited Review Report signed by our Joint Statutory Auditors, M/s. S R B C & CO LLP, Chartered Accountants and M/s. K.K. Mankeshwar & Co., Chartered Accountants, on the Financial Results is enclosed herewith for your information and records.

