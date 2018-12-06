Healthcare Monitoring: Frost & Sullivan Reveals Why this Market Is Set for Exclusive Growth

TechVision expert leads a webinar on the growth of the Internet of Medical Things and smart homes.

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensors play a central role in a digital ecosystem, particularly the use of micro- and nano-sensors that can detect a host of biological, organic and inorganic substances, and communicate their detection to a smartphone or a communication system in real time. The ecosystem would enable a seamless digital world in which particulate matter, which could be potentially harmful, can be detected accurately and quickly.

Frost & Sullivan invites you to join our TechVision expert, Bhargav Rajan, for the webinar "Digital Innovations Creating Growth Opportunities for Health Monitoring", on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM Eastern Time and gain insight into an emerging paradigm that seeks to create an immersive environment that continuously and non-intrusively monitors people's physical and mental well-being.

"Frost & Sullivan has identified four platform technologies that will drive this scenario forward: Nanobiosensors, wearable devices and mobile health, virtual and robotic assistants, and advanced analytics. Between them, these technologies enable sensitive collection of health data, real-time information exchange, interpret them and prescribe the appropriate course of action based on the collected health information," explains Rajan.

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Learn about the trends that are forcing a paradigm shift in personal and community health monitoring.

Hear about the latest innovations that are helping to create an immersive environment for non-intrusive, round-the-clock vital signs monitoring .

. Identify challenges, bottlenecks, and barriers to the adoption and growth of the Internet of Medical Things and smart homes.

