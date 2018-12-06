CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, today announced the acquisition of 15.5 acres of land from Schiphol Area Development Company N.V. ("SADC"), a developer of high-quality business parks in the Amsterdam metropolitan area, for the development of a new data center campus in PolanenPark. CyrusOne will develop up to 360,000 square ft with an estimated 72 MW of power capacity on the site. The land is located on SADC's PolanenPark campus, approximately 10 miles west of central Amsterdam.

"CyrusOne's success is driven by our core team's ability and commitment to leverage our renowned modular design approach, since it is proven to be the data center solution that provides customers with the highest quality data center product, in record time and for the lowest cost," said Tesh Durvasula, President of Europe, CyrusOne. "We are excited to continue our expansion in the Netherlands in partnership with the SADC team to develop a state of the art data-center campus at PolanenPark for our cloud and enterprise customers."

"For several years, SADC has been working closely with Amsterdam Airport Area and GreenIT Amsterdam to develop internationally competitive propositions for data centers. We are pleased to be able to offer CyrusOne a place and at the same time contribute to the sustainable growth of the data center sector and the digital economy," said Reinoud Fleurke, Area Development Manager SADC.

This is the second major expansion announcement for CyrusOne in the Netherlands. In October 2018, CyrusOne announced an agreement with Agriport A7 for the development of up to 270 MW on an 83-acre campus approximately 25 miles north of central Amsterdam in Middenmeer.

Sustainability

SADC and foundation Green IT Amsterdam have been working together since 2016 on the development of sustainable data centers in the MRA. The data center at PolanenPark is built according to the latest standards and is part of the GreenIT project CATALYST. In the coming period, together with SADC, the municipality of Haarlem, the Province of North Holland, Waternet, Alliander DGO, CyrusOne will carry out research into the feasibility of constructing a heat network in Haarlem. To this end, the parties have entered into a partnership within the context of the MRA Heat and Cold program.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated results and future events that are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements about CyrusOne's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and any statement of an assumption underlying any of the foregoing. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industries and markets in which we and our customers operate and the current beliefs, opinions and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "predicts," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "continues," "endeavors," "strives," "may," "will," "should," "could," or the negative of these terms or other variations of such words and similar expressions, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections of our future financial or operating performance, our anticipated growth and trends in our and our customers' industries, businesses and markets, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully develop the PolanenPark site and execute and integrate its broader expansion and development initiatives. More information on the factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause or contribute to such differences is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion Analysis" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our subsequent Form 10-Q reports and other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, change in circumstances, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including more than 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its more than 45 data centers worldwide. Additional information about CyrusOne can be found at www.CyrusOne.com.

About SADC and PolanenPark

SADC develops high quality, accessible, (inter)nationally competitive business locations in the Amsterdam Metropolitan Area. SADC was established in 1987 by public and private sector parties eager to utilize the economic potential of the city and airport by joining forces and hence to strengthen the region's competitive position both domestically and internationally. PolanenPark is a development of SADC municipality of Haarlemmermeer, Province of Noord-Holland and RON.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181206005160/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

David Baum

CyrusOne@allisonpr.com

(O) 646-428-0620

Sales Relations PolanenPark

Rob Wijnen

r.wijnen@sadc.nl 020 20 666 40