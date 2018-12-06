sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

48,73 Euro		-1,48
-2,95 %
WKN: A1J84D ISIN: US23283R1005 Ticker-Symbol: RCY 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CYRUSONE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CYRUSONE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,358
49,958
14:34
49,04
50,96
14:34
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CYRUSONE INC
CYRUSONE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CYRUSONE INC48,73-2,95 %