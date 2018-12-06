Fashion, Design and Luxury eCommerce Service Provider, The Level Group Harnesses Latest Payments Trends With SafeCharge

eCommerce specialist implements SafeCharge Payments Engine to enable over 20 major brands to seamlessly accept payments anywhere in the world

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeCharge (AIM: SCH), the partner of choice for businesses who demand more from payments technology, today announced it has partnered with The Level Group, the provider of e-commerce solutions for over twenty of the most prestigious names in luxury and fashion. With this partnership The Level Group aims to reduce the complexities associated with cross border payment processing and meet the needs of an increasingly diverse customer base who have been demanding seamless, personalised shopping experiences regardless of location or device.

The Level Group provides a variety of services aimed at designing, curating and managing online brand experiences across luxury, design and fashion industries. With payments technology identified as a key business differentiator and a mission-critical component of an effective multinational online strategy, the company introduced the SafeCharge Payment Engine across its portfolio to streamline the online shopping experience for each brand and increase sales conversion at checkout.

"A successful e-commerce platform is one that provides both a great browsing experience, and the ability for shoppers to easily complete a transaction regardless of their location. We realised that in order to provide the best possible experience to our customers around the world, we needed to partner with a payments technology provider who understands these specific industry requirements, and the intricacies of cross-border e-commerce," said Francesco Musardo, Chief Insight Officer, The Level Group. "Thanks to SafeCharge our customers will be able to ensure a seamless checkout experience for shoppers anywhere in the world, which should significantly improve end-user satisfaction and deliver an uplift in conversion rates."

The SafeCharge Payment Engine will enable The Level Group to process all the most popular cards including Visa, MasterCard, AMEX, Union Pay, JCB Discover and Diners. The partnership will also provide access to a wide range of local payment methods such as Giropay, iDeal, Sofort, Bank Transfer, Qiwi, Alipay and WeChat Pay to adapt to individual customer preferences and popular new ways to pay.

"SafeCharge and The Level Group share the same dedication to providing innovative end-to-end solutions that ensure the most seamless customer journeys," explained David Avgi, CEO, SafeCharge. "We trust that by delivering a fast and easy SafeCharge-powered checkout experience for customers around the world, we'll help to further strengthen The Level Group's outstanding international growth."

About SafeCharge

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH), is the payment service partner for the world's most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions. This fully featured proprietary payment platform connects directly to all major payment card schemes including Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Union Pay as well as over 150 local payment methods. With offices around the world, SafeCharge serves a diversified, blue chip client base and is a trusted payment partner for customers across a range of vertical markets. The company has been listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM market since 2014. For more information see:

http://www.safecharge.com/

About The Level Group

The Level Group is a leading global e-commerce partner that specializes in building and managing end-to-end online experiences for luxury, design, and fashion brands.

The Level Group offers services across the entire e-commerce value chain, including creativity & web design, web solution implementation, digital image & content production, logistics services, financial services, customer service, store management & operations and digital marketing. The Level Group is the e-commerce partner responsible for the online businesses of a growing portfolio of fashion and luxury brands, including Dolce & Gabbana, New Balance, Vivienne Westwood, Stuart Weitzman, Aspesi, and Casadei.

