PlayerMaker Teams up with adidas Tango League

LONDON, December 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

PlayerMaker, a next-generation coach enhancement and player development solution, has partnered up with adidas Tango League to provide the players with technical, tactical and physical performance insights using its footwear sensor during the event in London.

The first event would be the launch of adidas' new footwear, Copa19. PlayerMaker's unique solution will be able to quantify the impact of the players' ball control throughout the tournament.

All 16 teams will be provided with the innovative footwear sensor which gives them the opportunity to track their performances through the number of touches, passes, shots, distance ran, and tackles made, plus other variables.

Guy Aharon, CEO at PlayerMaker said: "We're excited to be part of adidas's new footwear launch and Tango League and give the players the opportunity to try out the COPA 19 while wearing our footwear sensor. We believe it will provide an amazing opportunity for the players to understand how they can improve their performance an add that extra competitive edge among the players to see who has the most touches. It's also a perfect opportunity for us to showcase a faster and more accurate alternative to other technologies such as video and GPS-based solution, which is what is turning heads in the footballing world."

A live leaderboard will be in position to track which player has made the most touches during the tournament, with the eventual winner being awarded a prize. In addition, players will receive individual reports that will be made available through the adidas Tango League app.

About PlayerMaker

PlayerMaker is a next-generation coach enhancement and player development solution with an innovative footwear sensor that uniquely provides technical, tactical and physical performance insights. www.playermaker.co.uk