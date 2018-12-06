

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Lupin Pharma Canada announced the approval from Health Canada for ZAXINE 550 mg (rifaximin) for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea in adults. This is in addition to ZAXINE's previously approved indication for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy in adults.



ZAXINE for IBS-D is being launched in December of 2018 under a strategic licensing agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. The agreement grants Lupin exclusive rights to promote, distribute and market ZAXINE in Canada.



ZAXINE (rifaximin)'s primary mode of action reduces the bacterial load and bacterial products that can negatively affect the patient, alleviating the most common symptoms of IBS-D including bloating, abdominal pain and diarrhea.



