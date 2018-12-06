Endodontics and Orthodontics Market to Reaching a Revenue of US$ 4,593.9 by the end of 2020 - Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, December 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), oral diseases are the fourth-most expensive diseases to treat in developed as well as developing countries. Dental caries is one of the main oral health problems in a majority of th industrialized countries. Endodontic and orthodontics products are used for these problem, and both are a branch of dentistry that focus on diagnosing tooth pain, performing root canal treatment, and correcting teeth and jaws that are positioned improperly.

The growing prevalence of dental caries among children up to 12 years of age, and the rising incidences of oral diseases promote the demand for dental caries, which includes endodontic and orthodontics products. An increasing number of qualified dental professionals, worldwide, would increase access to dental care products, which include endodontic and orthodontics products. These products are expected to trigger the growth of the global endodontic and orthodontics market over the forecast period.

Consumer are assumed to demand dental services for satisfaction-yielding attributes embodied in them. Increasing awareness towards different treatment options for dental caries has led to the growing demand for dental consumables in endodontic and orthodontics market. The number of people reporting to dentists for routine dental checkups is increasing, and a regular visit to the dentist is becoming a part of lifestyle practices. In countries such as China and Australia, people are giving more importance to the aesthetic aspects of dental products, which is expected to boost the orthodontics and endodontic market over the forecast period. Increasing consumer preference for discounted products. The discount products is growing at the cost of the premium segment of orthodontics and endodontic. Dental services are not covered under public insurance. Thus, the orthodontics and endodontic market entirely follows the consumer perception of dental health.

A majority of dental hospitals in China have online appointment systems. Healthcare-related mobile apps such as Practo help patients find dentists near them, and allow them to book an online appointment. The growing dental care industry is expected to be another factor driving the growth of the endodontic and orthodontics market.

Increasing trade of endodontic and orthodontics, dental materials, supplies, and consumables in many countries is expected to boost the growth of the endodontic and orthodontics market. Moreover, increasing awareness towards oral hygiene is expected to drive the growth of the endodontic and orthodontics market.

Upper middle-class population is purchasing more than single dental coverage policies in order to fill the gap between cost of dental restoration and reconstruction services and amount reimbursable by public healthcare policies.

With the increasing presence of private dental insurance subscriptions, small group practices have started. Consolidation of the dental industry has led to the lowering of the out-of-pocket cost for dental services, due to the implementation of Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) in the U.S. The rising disposable income of the middle-class population across the globe also has led to changing customer approach towards dental caries treatment.

The endodontic and orthodontics market is segmented on the basis of product and end user.

Based on product type, the endodontic and orthodontics market is segmented into endodontic and orthodontics products. Based on endodontic products, the endodontic and orthodontics market is segmented into permanent sealers, files, obturation devices, and others. Based on orthodontics product, the endodontic and orthodontics market is segmented into dental braces, molar bands, wires, retainers, and others. Based on end user, the endodontic and orthodontics market is segmented into dental laboratories, dental hospitals, dental clinics, and others.

In terms of revenue, the endodontic type segment in the endodontic and orthodontics market is expected to hold significant share over the forecast period. In the end user segment of endodontic and orthodontics market, dental laboratories, dental hospitals, dental clinics, and others in the endodontic and orthodontics market are expected to exhibit limited investment opportunities in terms of revenue through 2028.

Endodontic and orthodontics market report tracks some of the key companies operating in the endodontic and orthodontics market, such as Dentsply Sirona, Inc., 3M, Align Technology, Inc, DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG, FKG Dentaire SA, Ivoclar Vivadent Inc, Patterson Companies, Inc., Mani, Inc., Coltene Holding AG, Micro Mega SA, and Danaher Corporation, among others.

