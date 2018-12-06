Imperial Minerals Plc - Notice of AGM

6 December 2018

Imperial Minerals Plc

("Imperial" or the "Company")



Notice of Annual General Meeting

Imperial is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR on Friday 28thDecember 2018 at 11.00 a.m.

Notice of the Annual General Meeting can be found at the following link:

https://www.nexexchange.com/member'securityid=1024283

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Imperial Minerals plc

Michael Langoulant

+44 7899 249990

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller and Mark Anwyl

+44 (0)20 7220 9796