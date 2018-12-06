sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
06.12.2018 | 14:10
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Imperial Minerals Plc - Notice of AGM

Imperial Minerals Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, December 6

6 December 2018

Imperial Minerals Plc

("Imperial" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Imperial is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR on Friday 28thDecember 2018 at 11.00 a.m.

Notice of the Annual General Meeting can be found at the following link:

https://www.nexexchange.com/member'securityid=1024283

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Imperial Minerals plc
Michael Langoulant
+44 7899 249990

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller and Mark Anwyl
+44 (0)20 7220 9796


© 2018 PR Newswire