Osman Semerci Appointed as Consultant at Finance & Insurance

ISTANBUL, December 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Top independent brokerage Finance & Insurance welcomes Osman Semerci

London-based EMEA investment specialist and founder of EMEA Capital LLP, Osman Semerci, has been appointed as a consultant to the board of Finance & Insurance, one of the leading independent financial insurance brokerages in Turkey. Semerci will work closely with Chairman Osman Sükrü Tolay and the board to further hone the firm's services and broaden the scope of its activity in EMEA markets.

Speaking from his London office Semerci noted, "It is a pleasure to join Finance & Insurance as a consultant. I am looking forward to working with the management team and contributing to the fine services they already provide."

Osman Semerci has more than 25 years of experience in the global finance industry. He started his career in Istanbul, Turkey before moving to London and spending over 16 years at Merrill Lynch. Semerci was appointed to increasingly senior positions as Head of Merrill Lynch's Fixed Income and Equity Trading Division in Asia, Australia and Japan, Global Head of Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities, and co-President of Global Markets and Investment Banking in the EMEA region. Next Semerci joined Duet Group as CEO and Managing Partner, and in 2011 he took on the roles of CEO and Managing Partner at EMEA Capital, a privately-owned investment company, which he himself founded. EMEA Capital specialises in financial markets, real estate and private equity and has offices in London and Istanbul.

Finance & Insurance offers tailor made, client-focused financial insurance solutions to businesses in the EMEA region. The company is owned and chaired by Osman Sukru Tolay, and led by a team of financial specialists and credit insurance experts. It is a member of the International Credit Brokers Alliance (ICBA) that is one of the leading financial insurance groups worldwide specialising in trade credit insurance, surety bonds, risk/credit management, policy optimisation, and insurance claims and collection.

Contact:

info@finance-insurance.com.tr

Telephone: +90-(212)-325-24-40