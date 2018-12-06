Announces Terms of Letter of Intent for Joint Venture with Wealth Minerals Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2018) - New Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: ENRG) (OTC Pink: NEMCF) ("New Energy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully renegotiated the agreements (the "Cobaltera Agreements") for the Company's Cobaltera Projects (the "Cobaltera Projects"), located in Chile's San Juan cobalt district (see news releases dated April 4 and 11 and May 29, 2018). New Energy Metals also announces that Wealth Minerals Ltd. ("Wealth") and the Company have agreed on terms for the previously announced letter of intent (the "Cristal Letter Agreement"), which would result in a joint venture (the "JV") between the companies for the continued exploration of the Cristal Copper project (the "Cristal Project") (see news release dated November 16, 2018).

Renegotiation of Cobaltera Agreements

The successful renegotiation of, and amendment to, the Cobaltera Agreements under which the Company was assigned the underlying option agreements for the Cobaltera Projects' will eliminate future payments to the assignors thereunder, in exchange for the issuance of 5,000,000 common shares of New Energy Metals to the assignors.The renegotiation represents a total savings for the Company of USD $1,482,178 and results in the Company not having to issue a further additional 3,950,000 common shares in the capital of the Company as previously contemplated under the agreements.

Cesar Lopez, New Energy Metals' newly appointed President and CEO commented, "The renegotiation of these agreements places the company in a stronger overall fiscal position, giving us increased leverage to acquire further long-life projects, while representing a substantial savings for the company."

Cristal Letter Agreement

Pursuant to the Cristal Letter Agreement, Wealth has agreed to deliver to the Company 50,000 common shares in the capital of Wealth and a 30% free-carried interest (the "FCI") in the Cristal Project, as consideration for the Company transferring and assigning to a subsidiary of Wealth ("Wealth Copper") all of its right, title and interest in the Cristal Project and the Company's option thereto (the "Cristal Transaction"). Upon the earn-in by Wealth Copper of the option, the initial participating interests in the JV are expected to be Wealth Copper as to 70% and the Company's wholly-owned Chilean subsidiary as to 30%. Wealth Copper will assume all of the Company's obligations and liabilities under the Cristal Project option, including the remaining property option payments (see new release dated March 1, 2018).

"Cristal is an interesting asset that has not received the focus it deserves from New Energy Metals, given the Company's focus on its assets in the San Juan cobalt district," commented Cesar Lopez, President and CEO of the Company. "We look forward to working with Wealth to advance the Cristal Project, particularly in the wake of Wealth's recently announced copper spin-out entity. Cristal will now enjoy significant attention and New Energy Metals will participate in any success through shared ownership in Wealth, a joint venture interest in the Cristal Project, and/or significant cash payments."

Subject to acceptance of the Cristal Transaction by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and the completion of satisfactory due diligence, the Company and Wealth Copper will enter into a definitive assignment and assumption agreement (the "Definitive Agreement").

About the Company

New Energy Metals is focused on the exploration and development of energy metals in Chile. The Company's assets include the Cristal copper project located in northern Chile and several prospective cobalt projects in Chile's past producing San Juan cobalt district.

