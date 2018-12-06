

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) announced earnings for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $317 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $397 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $394 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $27.67 billion from $27.75 billion last year.



Kroger Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $394 Mln. vs. $397 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.48 vs. $ last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q3): $27.67 Bln vs. $27.75 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.00 to $2.15



