ClearAg Smart Content to Enhance Hummingbird's Remote-Sensing Crop Health Capability

ClearAg data now available to Hummingbird users covering more than 250,000 hectares across large farms in the UK, Brazil, Russia, Ukraine, Australia and New Zealand

Access to ClearAg "smart content" gives farmers weather and climatological modeling information that can reduce costs and increase operating efficiency

Deal represents milestone in Iteris' strategic focus on expansion in Europe

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, and Hummingbird Technologies Limited (Hummingbird), the UK's leading drone and satellite-enabled data and imagery analytics business for precision agriculture, today announced the addition of Iteris' ClearAg smart content to Hummingbird's aerial crop analysis platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181206005091/en/

Hummingbird Technologies Adds Iteris ClearAg to AI-powered Crop Analysis Platform (Photo: Business Wire)

The addition of ClearAg smart content to Hummingbird's artificial-intelligence (AI) powered crop analysis platform, which spans over 250,000 hectares of farmland in the UK, Brazil, Russia, Ukraine, Australia and New Zealand, will enhance its ability to detect key crop diseases before symptoms start to show.

"We are delighted to announce the enhancement of our remote-sensing capabilities with ClearAg's advanced weather and climatological modelling data," said Will Wells, chief executive officer of Hummingbird. "As the leading player in AI-based agritech, our ability to identify crop diseases before symptoms set in is a key area of research and development, and will ultimately help farmers and agronomists to make better decisions."

"We are excited to work with Hummingbird to harness the full power of ClearAg smart content in the company's AI-based crop analysis platform," said Jim Chambers, senior vice president and general manager, Agriculture and Weather Analytics at Iteris. "The team at Hummingbird are true innovators in precision agriculture, and now this groundbreaking company can leverage ClearAg's historical and current weather and climatological data to pre-empt crop diseases and improve crop health for safer and more sustainable farming."

Hummingbird is the only remote sensing business in UK agriculture to use AI that harnesses information from drone, plane and satellite technology, combined with weather and soil data, and expert plant pathology, to enable precision agriculture. Connect with Hummingbird on Twitter and Facebook.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "feels," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "could," "should," "will," "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the anticipated benefits and success of our agreement and the ClearAg solution. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ClearAg solution's ability to provide critical disease insights and to improve crop production and reduce crop loss; our ClearAg solution's ability to help users make better informed decisions for crop health; the future adoption of the ClearAg solution in the agribusiness markets; customer's dedication of resources and ability to achieve market acceptance for its own products and services; our ability to gain additional patent protection for our technologies and products; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and such competitors' patent coverage and claims. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181206005091/en/

Contacts:

Iteris Contact

David Sadeghi

Tel: (949) 270-9523

Email: dsadeghi@iteris.com

Investor Relations

MKR Group, Inc.

Todd Kehrli

Tel: (323) 468-2300

Email: iti@mkr-group.com