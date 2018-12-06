joimax, the Germany-based market leader of technologies and training methods for full-endoscopic minimally-invasive spinal surgery, is well positioned for Germany's principal spine convention, German Spine Society (DWG), taking place December 6 to 8 in Wiesbaden, Germany.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181206005209/en/

joimax Generation 4 and Implants Product Portfolio (Graphic: Business Wire)

This year, joimaxis focusing on their Endoscopic Tower Generation 4 Devices, an expert solution for spinal surgery. They will showcase the new Camsource LED, a fully integrated camera and light source system that delivers brilliant images up to 4K; and the Vitegra, the integrated visualization, documentation and commanding device. This marks the global launch of both devices, including in Europe, Asia, and the United States.

Moreover, joimaxwill exhibit its EndoLIFproduct line: the well-known 3D-printed EndoLIF O/On-Cage, the EndoLIF Delta Cage, and the EndoLIF Double Wedge Cage (approval expected shortly).

"The main advantage of the EndoLIF Implants is the gentle and atraumatic access via gradual tissue dilatation muscles remain intact and infection risk is reduced. Using 3D-printing technology, an open diamond cell structure, and a rough and porous surface, leads to optimal bone ingrowth, stability and finally fusion," states Wolfgang Ries, Founder and CEO of the joimax Group. "Even awake, fusion with very fast patient recovery has started to be realized on the base of endoscopic minimally-invasive techniques."

Additionally, joimaxwill show Intracs em, the first complete electromagnetic navigation system for endoscopic minimally invasive spine surgery. Intracs is an easy to set up, user-friendly system that can serve as a stand-alone device. It relies on electromagnetic tracking and was designed specifically for simple and safe access to any spinal target. It's the only device on the market that allows for simultaneous navigation of multiple instruments such as needles, guiding rods, reamers, and endoscopes, also developed by joimax

Besides an expanded booth presence with daily Meet-the-Expert Sessions, joimax will again host two lunch symposiums on endoscopic spinal procedures: one covering endoscopic pain therapy, and the other addressing diverse intracanal surgical treatment modalities, including endoscopic fusion.

About joimax

Founded in Karlsruhe, Germany, in 2001, joimax is the leading developer and marketer of complete systems for full-endoscopic and minimally invasive spinal surgery. With the Endoscopic Surgical Systems TESSYS (transforaminal), iLESSYS (interlaminar) and CESSYS (cervical) for decompression procedures, MultiZYTE for facet and sacroiliac joint pain treatment and EndoLIF and Percusys for minimally-invasive endoscopically assisted stabilizations, established systems are provided, addressing a whole range of indications.

In procedures for herniated disc, stenosis, pain therapy or spinal stabilization treatment, surgeons utilize joimax technologies to operate through small incisions under local or full anesthesia, via tissue and muscle-sparing corridors and through natural openings in the spinal canal, e.g. the intervertebral foramen, the so-called "Kambin triangle."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181206005209/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact Germany: joimax GmbH

Sabine Jarosch

sabine.jarosch@joimax.com

0049 721 25514 0

Press Contact USA: joimax Inc.

Melissa Brumley

melissa.brumley@joimaxusa.com

001 949 859 3472