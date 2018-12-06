sprite-preloader
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, December 6


FirstGroup plc

6 December 2018

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Save As Your Earn ("SAYE") Plan Grant of Option

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that Jimmy Groombridge, Group Employee Director, has joined the Company's SAYE Plan contributing £80 per month from his net salary. As a result, he has been granted today an option over 4,114 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company at an option price of 70 pence.

The Group Employee Director was able to participate in the FirstGroup SAYE Plan on exactly the same terms as all eligible employees. The related savings contract will commence on 1 February 2019 and the options will become exercisable from 1 February 2022.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

Enquiries

Sarah Steadman

Share Schemes and Company Secretarial Assistant

020 7725 2731

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Jimmy Groombridge
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Group Employee Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4.1Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Options granted under the FirstGroup plc Save As You Earn (SAYE) Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.704,114
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

4,114

£2,880
e)Date of the transaction6/12/2018
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

© 2018 PR Newswire