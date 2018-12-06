FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding





FirstGroup plc

6 December 2018

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Save As Your Earn ("SAYE") Plan Grant of Option

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that Jimmy Groombridge, Group Employee Director, has joined the Company's SAYE Plan contributing £80 per month from his net salary. As a result, he has been granted today an option over 4,114 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company at an option price of 70 pence.

The Group Employee Director was able to participate in the FirstGroup SAYE Plan on exactly the same terms as all eligible employees. The related savings contract will commence on 1 February 2019 and the options will become exercisable from 1 February 2022.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

