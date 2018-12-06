XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Announces Fast Track to Employment for Independent Drivers

GREENWICH, Conn. - December 6, 2018 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today announced a new training program to transition commercial truck drivers to careers at XPO. The company's Fast Track program is tuition-free and available to independent drivers and contract carriers who have transported freight for XPO. Graduates are immediately qualified for employment.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, "Our Fast Track training is designed for experienced, CDL-certified drivers who are interested in full-time employment. These professionals are already familiar with our high standards through their work as independent contractors. Now they have an easy path to a fulfilling career on our team."

XPO employs over 12,000 professional drivers as one of the largest less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers in North America. More information about XPO's LTL driver schools is available on the company's website (https://www.xpo.com/work-for-us/driver-jobs/ltl-training-opportunities).

