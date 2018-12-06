Parliament Fundraising Event in Aid of St George's Hospital Charity Children's Appeal

LONDON, December 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

On Thursday 29 November an event was held at the Palace of Westminster in aid of St George's Hospital Charity Children's Appeal. The event was hosted by Colonel Bob Stewart MP and supported by Imperium Investments, represented by their director Dmitry Leus.

The fundraising gathering was attended by both supporters of the charity and medical staff from St George's. Celebrities who came along to support St George's included Lee Ryan, Stephanie Waring from Hollyoaks, Kurran Pooni and Dan Elahi from The Apprentice and Britain's Got Talent winner Richard Jones.

Colonel Bob Stewart MP welcomed guests, saying: "I am delighted you could all come to this special evening to support the great work done at St George's Hospital. Thank you also to Dmitry Leus for organising this event and for your amazing efforts supporting St George's."

Amerjit Chohan, Chief Executive of St George's Hospital Charity, expressed appreciation that so many guests had come out to support the charity and thanked Dmitry Leus and Imperium Investments for their continued support of the charity and in making the event happen.

Dmitry Leus, director of Imperium Investments, spoke about his admiration for the work of the hospital and his pride in supporting the charity: "We are pleased to offer our support, in partnership with St George's, to make childhood illnesses such as cancer more manageable and less harrowing. We are especially proud we could help make a medical device, the Buzzy, available to young patients to provide natural pain relief to ease injections and giving blood samples. We are also working with St George's Hospital Charity to redevelop the Children's Garden, creating a safe, fun and peaceful space for children and their loved ones. The garden will aid with healing emotionally and physically, provide a space for education and learning, and also offer distraction outside of the hospital environment."

Donations can be made to St George's Hospital Charity Children's Appeal online.

To learn more about the work of St George's Hospital Charity, please visit the website.