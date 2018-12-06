Technavio analysts forecast the electric bus market in China to grow at a CAGR of nearly 11% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181206005472/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the electric bus market in China for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Replacement of diesel buses with electric buses is one of the major trends being witnessed in the electric bus market in China 2018-2022. As the operation, repair, and maintenance costs, as well as the cost of fueling, of diesel buses are high, leading bus manufacturers are looking for alternative options to produce buses with lower TCO. The consumption of non-renewable sources of energy is rapidly increasing, and their supply is drastically falling. Bus manufacturers are shifting from conventional diesel-based buses to buses based on alternative fuels, such as electricity, hydrogen fuel cells, solar, ethanol, ultra-low sulfate, and bio-diesel.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the electric bus market in China is the reducing prices of battery packs:

Electric bus market in China: Reducing prices of battery packs

Since e-buses are powered and driven by battery-powered systems, the battery cost is one of the most critical factors contributing to the upfront cost of an e-bus. Several improvements in EV battery technology have made e-buses desirable to consumers. For example, advancement of Li-ion batteries has made them comparatively lightweight with a long lifespan compared to conventional lead-acid and valve-regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries. The cost of batteries is also continuously decreasing owing to the implementation of economies of scale from major battery manufacturers.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive manufacturing, "The shifting of manufacturing bases from Japan to China due to a declining domestic market is another reason for the decline in the cost of Li-ion batteries. This shift encourages Chinese manufacturers to develop Li-ion batteries for EVs at a competitive price."

Electric bus market in China: Segmentation analysis

The electric bus market in China research report provides market segmentation by bus type (fully electric bus and hybrid electric bus) and by customer (public and private). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181206005472/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com