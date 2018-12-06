Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2018) - IZON Network, Inc. (OTC Pink: IZNN), also known as IZON Golf, a leader in GPS technology for the golf industry and the creator of one of the most unique premium outdoor advertising networks, is announcing the release of the first in a series of IZON Side Games. WOLF is now live across IZON courses in California, Arizona, and Florida.

While the game of golf is difficult it is also extremely addicting. The addiction comes from two main sources: you can never perfect the game, so you are always pursuing to better your last round and it is truly an amazing time with friends, colleagues and family. One of the ways it has always been so much fun is the multiple Side Games that groups play during their rounds of golf. This is why IZON knew early on that it would create the algorithms for the most popular games and literally embed these in to every IZON screen for golfers to enjoy.

"Every golf industry tradeshow, symposium and conference, speaks to only one thing regarding the continued growth of the game of golf globally: continuing to make it fun. Period!" said Tim Ummel, CEO. "The extreme amount of engagement we create on our IZON tablets is already well beyond our competitors but it even goes to another whole level when we are the first to ever offer Side Games within the golf cart. IZON will always be an industry leader and another milestone has been met by launching the first of our IZON Side Games. Keep your eye out for Skins and Nassau which are being released next."

About IZON Golf

IZON Network is an innovator in creating the ultimate digital content and GPS platforms for golf. With a rich feature set for the golfer that include IZON Side Games, Tournaments and a proprietary Companion App courses are finding an entirely new way to provide additional value to their customers and manage their course operations. In addition, IZON has created one of the most unique premium outdoor advertising networks as well.

For more information visit www.izonnetwork.com / www.izongolf.com or contact:

Communications

Mike Kordysz / mkordysz@izonnetwork.com

