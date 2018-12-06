Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2018) - Spacefy Inc. (CSE: SPFY) ("Spacefy") announced today that it has retained Adelaide Capital Markets Inc. ("Adelaide Capital Markets") to provide investor relations services effective Dec 3, 2018.

Adelaide Capital Markets is based in Toronto, ON and has been engaged to assist with, among other matters, the following: (i) expand the following and involvement of the investment community; (ii) create corporate materials; (iii) co-ordinate the distribution of corporate materials; (iv) prepare and distribute news releases; (v) co-ordinate investor roadshows; and (vi) co-ordinate shareholder meetings.

Adelaide Capital Markets specializes in institutional, retail and high net worth clients. They work with small-cap growth companies in mining, healthcare, technology, industrials and special situations. Services offered include key message development, establishing sell side analyst coverage, investor days, national and international roadshows and conference opportunities along with communications support and crisis management.

About Spacefy

Spacefy is a marketplace that connects creative professionals with spaces for their projects, productions, and events. Harnessing the power of the sharing economy, Spacefy gives creative people access to unique and underutilized spaces while enabling property owners to further monetize their space.

Contact Information

Spacefy Inc.

Judeh Siwady

Chief Executive Officer

647-559-2716

judeh@spacefy.it

Adelaide Capital Markets Inc.

Deborah Honig

647-203-8793

deborah@adelaidecapital.ca