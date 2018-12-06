Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2018) -TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: TR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the Company's maiden drill program at its 100% owned Amarillo Project located approximately 30 kilometres west of the town of Peachland. The 2,000 metre program will focus on the Trench Anomaly that the Company believes to be the location of a historic trench, which was sampled in the 1960s and returned grades of 0.87% copper over a 125 metre length(1).

Key Highlights of the Trench Anomaly:

Textbook geophysical signature of a buried metal-rich porphyry system;

Strong chargeability anomaly coincident with a complementary resistivity low;

An overlapping Cu, Mo, Bi, Pb and Zn soil geochemical anomaly; and

Where the geophysical anomaly comes to surface it is coincident with what we believe to be the historic trench location.

"All the factors gathered to date at Amarillo support a major metal-rich porphyry system. This property has never seen a drill hole, so you can understand our level of anticipation to finally have the opportunity to drill-test below the historic copper mineralized trench anomaly", states Geoff Schellenberg, President and Director of the Company. Management plans to complete this initial drill program prior to Christmas, with results expected by early February 2019.

Permitting to drill test the other priority targets is underway with plans to drill test them as permits are received. Full Force Diamond Drilling of Peachland, B.C. has been contracted to conduct the drilling.

About Troubadour Resources Inc.

The Company has been engaged in the acquisition and preliminary exploration of its 100% owned Amarillo Project, located approximately 30 kilometres west of the town of Peachland and 71 kilometres northeast of the town of Princeton, in southwestern British Columbia, Canada.

The Amarillo Project consists of seven (7) mineral tenures totalling 4,178 hectares and is situated within the heart of a major mining district. The Amarillo Project exhibits areas enriched in copper, molybdenum and gold; in addition to areas that host skarn-style mineralization highly anomalous in tungsten.

The multi-element geochemical signature of the Amarillo Project is consistent with a large multi-phase mineralized system. It is acutely similar to some of the neighbouring world-class mining operations, such as the Brenda Cu-Mo-Ag-Au porphyry mine located 10 kilometres to the north that produced 278,000 tonnes of copper, 66,000 tonnes of molybdenum, 125 tonnes of silver and 2 tonnes of gold over a 20-year mine life (source: Brenda Mines website).

Troubadour's exploration team has worked diligently to define a 4 km long copper soil anomaly and IP chargeability anomaly that is coincident with a historic trench that was reported in 1966 grading 0.87% copper over 125m(1). Over the intervening period from the 1960's, the area received limited exploration such that the trench was subsequently mis-located. The opportunity was lost until recent, when the Company rediscovered the trench and acquired the surrounding ground and is now intending on unlocking its potential.

Patrick McLaughlin, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

(1)Trench Data Source: Philip, R.H.D. 1967; EMPR Assessment Report 01141 and Sutherland, Ian G. 1978; EMPR Assessment Report 07790. Historical information is presented for historical reference only and cannot be relied upon as the Company's QP, as defined under NI 43-101, has not prepared nor verified the historical information.

Forward Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

For further information please contact:

Troubadour Resources Inc.

625 Howe Street, Suite 488

Vancouver, BC, V6C 2T6

Geoff Schellenberg, President

Office: (604) 681-0221

geoff@troubadourresources.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.