

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Toro Co (TTC) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $39.04 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $33.85 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Toro Co reported adjusted earnings of $34.21 million or $0.32 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $539.30 million from $488.63 million last year.



Toro Co earnings at a glance:



