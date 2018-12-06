

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting a modest increase in the value of imports and a slight decrease in the value of exports, a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed the U.S. trade deficit widened by more than expected in the month of October.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit widened to $55.5 billion in October from a revised $54.6 billion in September.



Economists had expected the trade deficit to widen to $55.0 billion from the $54.0 billion originally reported for the previous month.



