CloudHealth Unveils "Partner of the Year" Award Winners

Banner Year for CloudHealth Partner Program Culminates in Recognition for Outstanding Service Providers

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudHealth, the trusted cloud management provider which is now part of VMware , today revealed its annual Partner of the Year award recipients as it celebrated a banner year for the CloudHealth partner program.

"Partner of the Year winners were chosen based on technical capability, business performance and growth opportunity," said Bob Kilbride, Senior Director of Global Channel Sales. "They represent the best of the best when it comes to leveraging the power of the CloudHealth platform to deliver insight, optimize resources and help govern multi-cloud environments -- accelerating business transformation for their clients."

The full list of 2018 Partner of the Year winners includes:

North America Partner of the Year: SHI

North America Emerging Partner of the Year: Smartronix

Europe , Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Partner of the Year: Softcat

EMEA South Partner of the Year: AllCloud

EMEA Emerging Partner of the Year: FutureProof

Asia Pacific (APAC) Partner of the Year: Bulletproof (AC3)

"These service providers are standouts among a group of high performers," said Tom Axbey, CEO of CloudHealth. "Partners are core to our market motion and DNA. We are fully committed to helping them accelerate their business by differentiating their cloud portfolio, improving service delivery efficiency and boosting profitability."

Other 2018 highlights for the CloudHealth Partner Program include:

The number of partners increased by 53 percent YoY, and revenue generated through partner relationships increased by more than 100 percent. New 2018 partners include Ingram Micro, Bytes, ClearDATA, Emitac, Enimbos, ePlus, Hosting, NTT Communications, Onica, Proact IT Group, RoundTower, SCC France, Trace3 and Vodafone.

The Partner Advisory Board -- which includes 30 executives from across the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe -- held its first-ever meeting at Connect18, with representation from eight countries.

and -- held its first-ever meeting at Connect18, with representation from eight countries. CloudHealth rolled out additional mapping kits in the platform to assist with partner validation through AWS and Azure MSP Audits, as well as alignment with industry best practice frameworks such as AWS Well-Architected.

CloudHealth officially joined VMware in October. During his VMworld keynote, CEO Pat Gelsinger named service providers as some of the primary beneficiaries of the VMware-CloudHealth partnership.

in October. During his VMworld keynote, CEO named service providers as some of the primary beneficiaries of the VMware-CloudHealth partnership. Over 100 partner professionals are now CloudHealth Certified via the Platform Administrator Associate or the new Partner Platform Specialist certifications. Top certified partners include Bulletproof, Cloudreach, DoIT, Groupware, Oblivion Cloud Control, SHI & 2nd Watch.

Six major Partner Platform releases including Cost and Usage Report (CUR) Splitting, Custom Price Books, Cross-Customer Reporting and Billing Families.

Over 600 partner professionals are leveraging CloudHealth's Partner Portal for onboarding, enablement, opportunity registration and marketing campaign execution.

"Presidio is the premier provider of secure software defined infrastructure in a multi-cloud world with business insights," said Vinu Thomas, Chief Technology Officer, Presidio. "Our customers are increasingly turning to Presidio to help them navigate a cloud strategy. Key concerns for our customers include security, risk, governance, cost visibility, and optimization. Our partnership with CloudHealth helps us provide customers with business insights around these concerns."

CloudHealth offers MSPs the training/certification, service offerings and go-to-market support required to compete in today's cloud-centric world. To learn more, please visit https://www.cloudhealthtech.com/partners/cloud-business-partners .

