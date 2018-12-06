Seclore Increases the Security of Emails & Attachments with Advanced Automation Capability

MILPITAS, Calif., Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seclore, providers of the first open Data-Centric Security Platform, today announced the expansion of their Seclore Email Protector. The new Email Auto-Protector automatically attaches persistent, granular usage controls to sensitive emails and attachments based on predefined rules. The solution offers two key ways to automate email protection.

Rules can be defined in the Seclore Email Auto-Protector to automatically apply usage controls to both outgoing and incoming emails and attachments that are sensitive

Seclore Email Auto-Protector automatically applies the appropriate usage controls to emails and attachments by leveraging rules defined in other Enterprise Systems such as DLP, Data Classification and Enterprise Applications.

"One of the biggest challenges with Encryption and Rights Management technologies has been user enablement. Automating the attachment of usage controls to emails and attachments eliminates the need for user intervention to ensure all outgoing and incoming sensitive information is protected," stated Vishal Gupta, CEO of Seclore. "The persistent, granular nature of the usage controls ensure sensitive data is not only protected in-transit, but also when in-use, closing the security gap of traditional Email Encryption solutions."

In addition to Seclore's standard One-Click Email Protection, Seclore Email Auto-Protector offers four ways to automatically protect sensitive emails and attachments that are shared through email.

Protection Rules within Seclore Auto-Protector: With security breaches on the rise and compliance measures such as GDPR and NIST 800-171 requiring regulatory data to be secure on third-party systems, Seclore can automatically attach usage controls to both outgoing and incoming emails based on email subject, sender, recipient, headers, etc.

Seclore Email Auto-Protector with DLP: DLP systems normally "discover" content within the email and stop or quarantine the email if it contains confidential information, leading to workflow interruptions and DLP violations. With Seclore, DLP systems can tag emails to be protected automatically with the right usage controls without stopping or quarantining the email. The integration of these two systems resolves the conflict of security and collaboration goals while extending the reach of DLP to emails sent to external agencies.

Seclore Email Auto-Protector with Classification: When a user classifies an email or attachment, Seclore is able read the metadata tag in the Data Classification system and automatically apply the appropriate granular usage controls to the email and attachment.

Seclore Email Auto-Protector with Enterprise Application: Reports and statements generated from Enterprise Applications such as ERP, CRM, and HRM, can be automatically protected with granular usage controls through integration with Seclore to ensure full control when they are utilized by the recipient.

Seclore also fully supports Email Archiving solutions. Organizations have the option to automatically unprotect emails before being archived for long-term retention and discovery.

"We are pleased to build upon the integration and automation of our Data-Centric Security Platform," stated Abhijit Tannu, CTO of Seclore. "The ability to leverage policies in any DLP, Data Classification, Enterprise System and Email Archival system and map them to our Email Auto-Protector is unique and patent pending. The integration of our Seclore Auto-Protector with other systems, allow organization to extend the security reach of their current investments and better protect and track information, even while it is open and being used by the recipient."

About Seclore:

Seclore offers the market's first fully open, browser-based Data-Centric Security Platform, which gives organizations the agility to utilize best-of-breed solutions to discover, identify, protect, and track the usage of data wherever it goes, both within and outside of the organization's boundaries. The ability to automate the Data-Centric Security process enables organizations to fully protect information with minimal friction and cost. Over 6000 companies in 29 countries are using Seclore to achieve their data security, governance, and compliance objectives.