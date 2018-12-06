The global airborne light detection and ranging system market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 16% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the application of remote sensing technologies for disaster management. Disasters often act as a catalyst for the adoption of new and emerging technologies. Given the growing need for quick collection of vital information for disaster management, emerging remote sensing technologies such as LiDAR have become critical in assessing potential hazards in a comprehensive manner. A LiDAR can be topographic, bathymetric or both. Topographic LiDAR systems deploy a pulsed laser to measure and record three-dimensional information on the earth's surface, while a bathymetric LiDAR records similar information on the seafloor or riverbed.

This market research report on the global airborne light detection and ranging (LiDAR) system market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increased popularity of UAV as one of the key emerging trends in the global airborne light detection and ranging system market:

Global airborne light detection and ranging system market: Increased popularity of UAV

In European countries, security concerns and diverse geopolitical tensions have driven them to reorient their defense efforts, ranging from involvement in distant conflicts to coping with intensifying homeland and border security challenges. This has enhanced the need for advanced UAVs as they are able to safely integrate into civilian airspace and provide the technological capabilities required to effectively perform complex homeland and border security missions.

"In sectors such as the media, facilities management, and agriculture and construction industries, high number of UAVs are being deployed. Drones offer plenty of applications where slight modifications to the system enable excellent service. For example, in the media industry, UAVs are used for aerial photography and videography. The facilities management industry uses UAVs for pest control in high-rise buildings. While oil companies deploy UAVs to inspect off-shore oil rigs and pipelines," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on aerospace.

Global airborne light detection and ranging system market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global airborne light detection and ranging system market by mount types (UAV mounted LiDAR and fixed and rotor-wing mounted LiDAR) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 53%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a decrease in its market share by nearly 4%.

