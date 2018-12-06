Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank informs about obtaining the right to dispose of a certain number of votes granted by voting shares forming the authorized capital of PJSC Uralkali 06-Dec-2018 / 14:37 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Moscow, Russia - 6 December 2018. Sberbank informs about obtaining the right to dispose of a certain number of votes granted by voting shares forming the authorized capital of PJSC Uralkali. Details of the transaction in the document attached. For enquiries: Sberbank of Russia Investor Relations +7 495 957 59 60 ir@sberbank.ru Attachment Document title: Material Fact Notice Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=PCKTOGWVKP [1] ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 6780 EQS News ID: 755201 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=740313b74433103925857dff48ac117d&application_id=755201&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

December 06, 2018