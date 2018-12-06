Blue Point Capital Partners: Blue Point and Hilco Vision Keep Their Eye on the Prize with the Acquisition of Eye Care & Cure

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2018 / Blue Point Capital Partners and its Blue Point III portfolio company, Hilco Vision, announced the acquisition of Eye Care & Cure (www.eyecareandcure.com) ('ECC').

This transaction represents the eighth add-on acquisition for Hilco Vision since Blue Point acquired the platform investment in May 2014.

'ECC has been a top-priority, strategic acquisition target for Hilco for several years. The Company is a strong player in the pharmaceuticals & diagnostics product category and a compelling strategic fit with Hilco's existing ophthalmic business,' said John LeMay, a Partner with Blue Point.

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, with an additional distribution facility in Chicago, Illinois, ECC distributes a broad range of optical supplies, offering over 4,000 unique SKUs. The Company is well-regarded by professionals in the eye care industry and has strong relationships with major pharmaceutical and ophthalmic supply companies across the globe.

This add-on further enhances Hilco's position as a leading eyewear and eye care solutions platform. Jonathan Pressnell, a Principal with Blue Point, added, 'ECC will increase Hilco's management bench strength, distribution capabilities in the Western United States and bolster its competitiveness through a broader product portfolio.'

Ross Brownlee, CEO of Hilco Vision, said, "We are thrilled to add ECC to the Hilco family. The addition of the Tucson facility will enhance our service levels and strengthen our presence, most notably, in the Western U.S. region. We are privileged to have the opportunity to continue to deliver unmatched, innovative vision care solutions to our customers.'

Hilco Vision (www.hilcovision.com) is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of eyewear and eye care accessories, supplies and equipment. Headquartered in Plainville, Massachusetts, with additional operations in Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia, Hilco supplies over 30,000 products in a broad range of categories to more than 50,000 domestic and international customers. The Company's five primary product categories include: professional tools, vision protection, consumer accessories, lens and eye care supplies.

Blue Point Capital Partners (www.bluepointcapital.com) is a private equity firm managing over $1.5 billion in committed capital. With offices in Cleveland, Charlotte, Seattle and Shanghai, Blue Point's geographical footprint allows it to establish relationships with local and regional entrepreneurs and advisors, while providing the resources of a global organization. The Blue Point partner group has a 20-year track record of partnering with companies in the lower middle-market to facilitate growth and transformative change. It is one of only a few middle market private equity firms with a presence in both the United States and China, which provides a distinct advantage for its portfolio companies. Blue Point typically invests in businesses that generate between $20 million and $300 million in revenue.

For more information, contact:

BLUE POINT CAPITAL PARTNERS

127 Public Square, Suite 5100

Cleveland, OH 44114

John LeMay

Partner

(216) 535-4707

jlemay@bluepointcapital.com

Jonathan Pressnell

Principal

(216) 535-4713

jpressnell@bluepointcapital.com

HILCOVISION

Ross Brownlee

CEO

33 West Bacon Street

Plainville, MA 02762

(800) 955-6544

(310) 631-4955

SOURCE: Blue Point Capital Partners

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/529862/Blue-Point-and-Hilco-Vision-Keep-Their-Eye-on-the-Prize-with-the-Acquisition-of-Eye-Care-Cure