BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Results of AGM



Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a show of hands, including ordinary resolution 10 and special resolutions 11, 12, 13 and 14 under special business of the Company:



(Res. 10) To grant the Directors authority to allot shares.

(Res. 11) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.

(Res. 12) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

(Res. 13) To authorise the Directors to purchase up to a maximum 20% of the Company's ordinary shares in issue as at 31 May 2019 by means of a Tender Offer.

(Res. 14) To authorise the Directors to purchase up to a maximum 20% of the Company's ordinary shares in issue as at 30 November 2019 by means of a Tender Offer.



Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:



Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 10,351,908 99.94 6,396 0.06 14,380 Resolution 2 10,070,985 98.07 198,544 1.93 108,905 Resolution 3 10,353,984 99.95 5,080 0.05 19,204 Resolution 4 10,216,631 99.56 45,559 0.44 116,244 Resolution 5 10,175,653 99.11 91,129 0.89 111,652 Resolution 6 10,230,968 99.67 34,388 0.33 113,078 Resolution 7 10,150,498 98.88 115,134 1.12 112,802 Resolution 8 10,219,534 99.19 83,523 0.81 75,377 Resolution 9 10,268,941 99.69 31,995 0.31 77,332 Resolution 10 10,264,502 99.51 50,321 0.49 63,611 Resolution 11 10,142,892 98.73 129,999 1.27 97,684 Resolution 12 10,228,694 99.22 80,139 0.78 69,601 Resolution 13 10,212,316 99.26 75,943 0.74 90,175 Resolution 14 10,190,940 99.15 87,391 0.85 100,093



6 December 2018