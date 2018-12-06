sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, December 5

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a show of hands, including ordinary resolution 10 and special resolutions 11, 12, 13 and 14 under special business of the Company:

(Res. 10) To grant the Directors authority to allot shares.
(Res. 11) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.
(Res. 12) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.
(Res. 13) To authorise the Directors to purchase up to a maximum 20% of the Company's ordinary shares in issue as at 31 May 2019 by means of a Tender Offer.
(Res. 14) To authorise the Directors to purchase up to a maximum 20% of the Company's ordinary shares in issue as at 30 November 2019 by means of a Tender Offer.


Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes
For
%		Votes
Against
%		Votes
Withheld
Resolution 110,351,90899.946,3960.0614,380
Resolution 210,070,98598.07198,5441.93108,905
Resolution 310,353,98499.955,0800.0519,204
Resolution 410,216,63199.5645,5590.44116,244
Resolution 510,175,65399.1191,1290.89111,652
Resolution 610,230,96899.6734,3880.33113,078
Resolution 710,150,49898.88115,1341.12112,802
Resolution 810,219,53499.1983,5230.8175,377
Resolution 910,268,94199.6931,9950.3177,332
Resolution 1010,264,50299.5150,3210.4963,611
Resolution 1110,142,89298.73129,9991.2797,684
Resolution 1210,228,69499.2280,1390.7869,601
Resolution 1310,212,31699.2675,9430.7490,175
Resolution 1410,190,94099.1587,3910.85100,093


6 December 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire