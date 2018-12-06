BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
London, December 5
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
Results of AGM
Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a show of hands, including ordinary resolution 10 and special resolutions 11, 12, 13 and 14 under special business of the Company:
(Res. 10) To grant the Directors authority to allot shares.
(Res. 11) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.
(Res. 12) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.
(Res. 13) To authorise the Directors to purchase up to a maximum 20% of the Company's ordinary shares in issue as at 31 May 2019 by means of a Tender Offer.
(Res. 14) To authorise the Directors to purchase up to a maximum 20% of the Company's ordinary shares in issue as at 30 November 2019 by means of a Tender Offer.
Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:
http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:
|Votes
For
%
|Votes
Against
%
|Votes
Withheld
|Resolution 1
|10,351,908
|99.94
|6,396
|0.06
|14,380
|Resolution 2
|10,070,985
|98.07
|198,544
|1.93
|108,905
|Resolution 3
|10,353,984
|99.95
|5,080
|0.05
|19,204
|Resolution 4
|10,216,631
|99.56
|45,559
|0.44
|116,244
|Resolution 5
|10,175,653
|99.11
|91,129
|0.89
|111,652
|Resolution 6
|10,230,968
|99.67
|34,388
|0.33
|113,078
|Resolution 7
|10,150,498
|98.88
|115,134
|1.12
|112,802
|Resolution 8
|10,219,534
|99.19
|83,523
|0.81
|75,377
|Resolution 9
|10,268,941
|99.69
|31,995
|0.31
|77,332
|Resolution 10
|10,264,502
|99.51
|50,321
|0.49
|63,611
|Resolution 11
|10,142,892
|98.73
|129,999
|1.27
|97,684
|Resolution 12
|10,228,694
|99.22
|80,139
|0.78
|69,601
|Resolution 13
|10,212,316
|99.26
|75,943
|0.74
|90,175
|Resolution 14
|10,190,940
|99.15
|87,391
|0.85
|100,093
6 December 2018