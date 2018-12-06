The global aircraft arresting systems market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181206005498/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global aircraft arresting systems market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global aircraft arresting systems market is the enhanced runway safety standards at the airport. As per FAA regulations. airports must have a minimum of 1.000 feet of extra space at the end of their runways called runway safety areas. EMAS is an arresting system designed to stop an overrunning aircraft by exerting predictable deceleration forces on its landing gear without causing a structural failure to the aircraft. As of July 2018, there were 106 EMAS systems at the runway ends of 63 US airports. Such safety-enhancing initiatives are likely to drive the growth of the global aircraft arresting systems market during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global aircraft arresting systems 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of the circular runway concept as one of the key emerging trends in the global aircraft arresting systems market:

Global aircraft arresting systems market: Development of circular runway concept

The current airports operate runways with fixed directions, a limited number of headings are available for take-off and landing, which limits the capacity of the runway in case of adverse weather conditions. A circular runway gives the possibility of always finding at least one point where there is no crosswind and optimizes the selection of an optimum point based on the origin of the landing aircraft or destination when taking off. Therefore, the development of circular runway concept is likely to impact the growth of the market.

"Airport authorities around the world strive to operate and grow in a changing and challenging economic, ecological, technological, and social environment while developing a robust culture of sustainable operations. These efforts are consolidated into an environmental plan covering many initiatives with the aim of reducing the environmental footprint of airport operations, including carbon reduction, energy saving, and air quality and waste management. Thus, the adoption of the green runway and taxiing technologies will impact the market growth," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on aerospace.

Global aircraft arresting systems market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global aircraft arresting systems market by application (military, and commercial and civil) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 42%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas region is expected to continue to contribute the largest share of the global aircraft arresting systems market during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181206005498/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com