Technavio analysts forecast the global limestone market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The increasing demand for PCC in the paper and pulp industry is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global limestone market 2018-2022. PCC is extensively used in the paper and pulp industry. In the paper industry, it is used as a coating pigment, filter additive, brightening agent, and surface finish additive. It is preferred in the paper industry because of its particle size and controlled and effortless application.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global limestone market is the increasing infrastructure activities:

Global limestone market: Increasing infrastructure activities

In APAC, the construction industry registered significant growth. In countries such as China, the construction market may register a shift to industrial construction from the housing construction segment. China's evolution into a consumer-and service-driven economy provides opportunities to the construction industry in the healthcare, education and social infrastructure, as well as retail and other consumer end-markets. In India, the construction market will register a growth rate approximately double than that of China.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on metals and minerals, "Limestone is an extensively used mineral in roadways, parking lots, embankments, levees, airport runways, land development for new homes, malls or industrial parks, and buildings. The growing construction industry is fueling the demand for limestone. The increasing urbanization contributes extensively to the development of infrastructure. The increase in the sale of cement is also expected to influence the global limestone market."

Global limestone market: Segmentation analysis

The global limestone market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (construction, industrial manufacturing, and agriculture) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The construction segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 59% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 56%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with over 1% increase in its market share.

